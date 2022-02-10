Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.01

Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of 0.005 per share on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th.

NASDAQ CXDO opened at $4.41 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.55. Crexendo has a twelve month low of $3.60 and a twelve month high of $7.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.34 million, a P/E ratio of 16.33, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Crexendo had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 22.71%. The firm had revenue of $8.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Crexendo will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CXDO. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Crexendo in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Crexendo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Lake Street Capital began coverage on Crexendo in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock.

In related news, CEO Steven G. Mihaylo bought 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.20 per share, for a total transaction of $390,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven G. Mihaylo bought 10,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.08 per share, for a total transaction of $55,570.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 157,500 shares of company stock worth $775,484 and sold 34,000 shares worth $154,940. Company insiders own 61.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CXDO. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Crexendo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crexendo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Crexendo by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 8,836 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

Crexendo Company Profile

Crexendo, Inc engages in the provision of telecommunications services, broadband Internet services, and other cloud business services. It operates through the Cloud Telecommunications Services and Web Services segments. The Cloud Telecommunications Services segment focuses on selling cloud telecommunication products and services and broadband Internet services.

