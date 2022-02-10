CropperFinance Price Hits $0.11 on Top Exchanges (CRP)

CropperFinance (CURRENCY:CRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 10th. CropperFinance has a total market cap of $3.02 million and approximately $1.75 million worth of CropperFinance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, CropperFinance has traded up 41.3% against the dollar. One CropperFinance coin can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000247 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002304 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002301 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001946 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000480 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.75 or 0.00047775 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002303 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00004348 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001152 BTC.

CropperFinance Profile

CropperFinance (CRYPTO:CRP) is a coin. CropperFinance’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,131,000 coins. CropperFinance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CranePay [CRP] is a cryptocurrency, which is a direct descendant of Bitcoin and based on the ideas of decentralized P2P networks from Satoshi Nakamoto. The main objective of CranePay [CRP] is to return the direct purpose of using cryptocurrency as a payment system in which the guarantor of transactions (third party) is the program code. “

