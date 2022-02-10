CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) Director Sells $23,910.00 in Stock

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) Director Michael Kent Robinson sold 1,500 shares of CrossFirst Bankshares stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.94, for a total transaction of $23,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Michael Kent Robinson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 6th, Michael Kent Robinson sold 1,500 shares of CrossFirst Bankshares stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total transaction of $23,850.00.

On Monday, December 6th, Michael Kent Robinson sold 1,500 shares of CrossFirst Bankshares stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.71, for a total transaction of $22,065.00.

CFB opened at $16.17 on Thursday. CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.50 and a fifty-two week high of $16.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $823.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 1.28.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.07. CrossFirst Bankshares had a net margin of 33.56% and a return on equity of 10.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CFB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFB. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in CrossFirst Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at $4,997,000. EJF Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 34.1% during the second quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 1,223,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,823,000 after purchasing an additional 311,236 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 964.6% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 265,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,446,000 after purchasing an additional 240,176 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 42.9% during the second quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 753,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,357,000 after purchasing an additional 226,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares during the third quarter worth about $1,430,000. 47.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CrossFirst Bankshares

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans.

