Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.310-$7.410 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of Crown Castle International stock traded down $6.59 on Thursday, reaching $173.05. 1,876,890 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,905,118. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $190.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.12. The company has a market cap of $74.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.53. Crown Castle International has a 1-year low of $146.15 and a 1-year high of $209.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 18.28%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Crown Castle International will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is currently 220.23%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $210.00 to $202.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Crown Castle International from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised Crown Castle International from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $192.00 to $195.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $224.00 to $202.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Crown Castle International from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $226.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $201.00.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Crown Castle International stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,536,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 856,986 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 2.21% of Crown Castle International worth $1,860,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

