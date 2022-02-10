Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.310-$7.410 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Shares of Crown Castle International stock traded down $6.59 on Thursday, reaching $173.05. 1,876,890 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,905,118. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $190.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.12. The company has a market cap of $74.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.53. Crown Castle International has a 1-year low of $146.15 and a 1-year high of $209.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.67.
Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 18.28%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Crown Castle International will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $210.00 to $202.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Crown Castle International from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised Crown Castle International from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $192.00 to $195.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $224.00 to $202.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Crown Castle International from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $226.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $201.00.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Crown Castle International stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,536,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 856,986 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 2.21% of Crown Castle International worth $1,860,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.
Crown Castle International Company Profile
Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.
