Crown Crafts, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 (NASDAQ:CRWS)

Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the textile maker on Friday, April 8th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th.
Crown Crafts has a dividend payout ratio of 40.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.
Shares of NASDAQ CRWS traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.96. 51,380 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,071. Crown Crafts has a 52 week low of $6.49 and a 52 week high of $8.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.33. The company has a market cap of $70.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 0.89.
About Crown Crafts
Crown Crafts, Inc engages in designing, marketing, and distribution of infant, toddler, and juvenile products. It also offers infant and toddler bedding, blankets and swaddle blankets, nursery and toddler accessories, room decor, reusable and disposable bibs, and burp cloths, Hooded Bath towels and wash clothes, development toys and feeding and care goods.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Crown Crafts (CRWS)
- iRobot Is Starting To Look Good Again
- Insiders Shed Canada Goose In Fiscal Q3
- High-Yield, Deep-Value Kellogg Company Looks Tastier Than Ever
- These Stocks Will Defy Inflation
- The Coca-Cola Company And PepsiCo Are Both Good Buys
Receive News & Ratings for Crown Crafts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Crafts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.