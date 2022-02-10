Crown Crafts, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 (NASDAQ:CRWS)

Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the textile maker on Friday, April 8th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th.

Crown Crafts has a dividend payout ratio of 40.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get Crown Crafts alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CRWS traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.96. 51,380 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,071. Crown Crafts has a 52 week low of $6.49 and a 52 week high of $8.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.33. The company has a market cap of $70.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 0.89.

Crown Crafts (NASDAQ:CRWS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The textile maker reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. Crown Crafts had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 17.43%.

About Crown Crafts

Crown Crafts, Inc engages in designing, marketing, and distribution of infant, toddler, and juvenile products. It also offers infant and toddler bedding, blankets and swaddle blankets, nursery and toddler accessories, room decor, reusable and disposable bibs, and burp cloths, Hooded Bath towels and wash clothes, development toys and feeding and care goods.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Crafts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Crafts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.