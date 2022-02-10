Crown Crafts (NASDAQ:CRWS) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Crown Crafts (NASDAQ:CRWS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The textile maker reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24, Yahoo Finance reports. Crown Crafts had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 9.26%.
Shares of Crown Crafts stock traded up $0.28 on Thursday, hitting $7.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,837. Crown Crafts has a 1 year low of $6.49 and a 1 year high of $8.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.33. The company has a market capitalization of $71.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 0.89.
About Crown Crafts
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Crown Crafts (CRWS)
- iRobot Is Starting To Look Good Again
- Insiders Shed Canada Goose In Fiscal Q3
- High-Yield, Deep-Value Kellogg Company Looks Tastier Than Ever
- These Stocks Will Defy Inflation
- The Coca-Cola Company And PepsiCo Are Both Good Buys
Receive News & Ratings for Crown Crafts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Crafts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.