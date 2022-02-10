Crown Crafts (NASDAQ:CRWS) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Crown Crafts (NASDAQ:CRWS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The textile maker reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24, Yahoo Finance reports. Crown Crafts had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 9.26%.

Shares of Crown Crafts stock traded up $0.28 on Thursday, hitting $7.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,837. Crown Crafts has a 1 year low of $6.49 and a 1 year high of $8.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.33. The company has a market capitalization of $71.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 0.89.

Get Crown Crafts alerts:

About Crown Crafts

Crown Crafts, Inc engages in designing, marketing, and distribution of infant, toddler, and juvenile products. It also offers infant and toddler bedding, blankets and swaddle blankets, nursery and toddler accessories, room decor, reusable and disposable bibs, and burp cloths, Hooded Bath towels and wash clothes, development toys and feeding and care goods.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Crafts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Crafts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.