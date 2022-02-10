Crust Network (CRU) Trading Down 13.1% This Week

Crust Network (CURRENCY:CRU) traded down 5.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 10th. One Crust Network coin can now be bought for about $5.18 or 0.00011784 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Crust Network has traded 13.1% lower against the US dollar. Crust Network has a market cap of $15.85 million and $1.26 million worth of Crust Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002278 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00004384 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001186 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002276 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.78 or 0.00040484 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.40 or 0.00103384 BTC.

Crust Network Coin Profile

Crust Network (CRU) is a coin. It launched on September 16th, 2020. Crust Network’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,062,357 coins. The Reddit community for Crust Network is https://reddit.com/r/CrustNetwork . Crust Network’s official Twitter account is @CrustNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership. “

Buying and Selling Crust Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crust Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crust Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crust Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

