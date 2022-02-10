CSM Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

CSM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 1.4% of CSM Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. CSM Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $19,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,118,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,690,463,000 after buying an additional 541,152 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 39,521,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,146,639,000 after buying an additional 1,199,636 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,288,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,955,407,000 after buying an additional 510,298 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 33,544,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,490,964,000 after buying an additional 1,622,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,747,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,604,931,000 after buying an additional 106,907 shares in the last quarter. 69.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $194.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $184.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup cut their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Berenberg Bank set a $125.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.74.

Shares of NYSE JPM traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $157.77. 345,395 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,492,000. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $156.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $466.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $138.22 and a 12 month high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $29.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.78 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 38.00%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.79 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.06%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

