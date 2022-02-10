CSM Advisors LLC Purchases 4,600 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

CSM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,704 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the period. CSM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $3,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 261,808 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $8,517,000 after buying an additional 40,247 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,770,000. PM CAPITAL Ltd lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. PM CAPITAL Ltd now owns 1,656,856 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $53,898,000 after buying an additional 13,420 shares during the period. KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 2nd quarter worth about $9,791,000. Finally, Violich Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,041,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on FCX shares. Raymond James set a $49.00 target price on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Argus boosted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.65.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 202,701 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total transaction of $7,441,153.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 40,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total value of $1,561,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FCX stock traded up $1.45 during trading on Thursday, hitting $45.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 689,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,716,936. The company has a market cap of $66.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.24 and a 200-day moving average of $37.68. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.44 and a 52 week high of $46.20.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 21.55%. The business’s revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This is a positive change from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.38%.

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

