CSM Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

CSM Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. CSM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SYY. Becker Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 1.2% in the third quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 0.6% during the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 22,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 5.4% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Exeter Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 0.7% in the third quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 19,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 0.5% in the third quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 32,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SYY traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $82.12. The stock had a trading volume of 14,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,701,389. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.40. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $68.05 and a twelve month high of $86.73. The firm has a market cap of $42.10 billion, a PE ratio of 61.66, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.37.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.14). Sysco had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 65.93%. The business had revenue of $16.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 142.43%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SYY. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Sysco in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Barclays upgraded Sysco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Truist Financial began coverage on Sysco in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Sysco from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.63.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

