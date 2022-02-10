CSM Advisors LLC Sells 26,318 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

CSM Advisors LLC lessened its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) by 28.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,405 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 26,318 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International accounts for approximately 1.0% of CSM Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. CSM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $13,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 11.8% during the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 7,983 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 3.5% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,865 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,486,194 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,650,568,000 after purchasing an additional 350,521 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 174.1% during the third quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 63,606 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,502,000 after purchasing an additional 40,401 shares during the period. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 53.8% during the third quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,806 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the period. 74.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HON shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $228.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $216.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $265.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $264.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $226.00 to $211.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.29.

NASDAQ HON traded down $0.28 on Thursday, reaching $196.34. The company had a trading volume of 28,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,645,674. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.16 billion, a PE ratio of 24.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $206.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $216.85. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $188.03 and a 12 month high of $236.86.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The firm had revenue of $8.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

