Css LLC Il Acquires 1,500 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Css LLC Il boosted its holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 54.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,250 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Css LLC Il’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Whirlpool by 6.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,959,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,007,000 after acquiring an additional 315,676 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Whirlpool by 0.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,022,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,912,000 after acquiring an additional 24,372 shares during the period. Greenhaven Associates Inc. boosted its position in Whirlpool by 1.1% in the third quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 2,768,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,472,000 after buying an additional 30,815 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Whirlpool by 3.5% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,029,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,823,000 after buying an additional 68,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in Whirlpool by 2.7% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,504,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,715,000 after buying an additional 39,630 shares in the last quarter. 94.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total transaction of $209,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WHR stock opened at $206.21 on Thursday. Whirlpool Co. has a 1 year low of $183.75 and a 1 year high of $257.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $220.64 and its 200-day moving average is $218.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $6.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.88 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 32.84%. Whirlpool’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 26.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on WHR shares. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.23.

Whirlpool Corp. engages in manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The company’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

