Css LLC Il Cuts Stake in MSD Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:MSDAU)

Css LLC Il reduced its stake in MSD Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:MSDAU) by 20.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,928 shares during the period. Css LLC Il’s holdings in MSD Acquisition were worth $917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSD Acquisition in the third quarter worth $146,000. DG Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MSD Acquisition by 3,065.5% during the third quarter. DG Capital Management LLC now owns 50,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 49,048 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of MSD Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $17,949,000. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS bought a new position in shares of MSD Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $12,625,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of MSD Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $3,067,000.

Get MSD Acquisition alerts:

MSDAU stock opened at $10.01 on Thursday. MSD Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.85 and a fifty-two week high of $10.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.05.

MSD Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSDAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSD Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:MSDAU).

Receive News & Ratings for MSD Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSD Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.