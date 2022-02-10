Css LLC Il Makes New $599,000 Investment in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)

Css LLC Il bought a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 12,200 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPE. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,285,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Callon Petroleum by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,573 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 4,437 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Callon Petroleum by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 928,303 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $53,551,000 after purchasing an additional 199,908 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Callon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $353,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Callon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $671,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CPE. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $77.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.25.

NYSE CPE opened at $51.96 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 2.84. Callon Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $20.35 and a fifty-two week high of $65.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32.

In other news, major shareholder Bpp Energy Partners Llc sold 193,605 shares of Callon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.37, for a total transaction of $10,719,908.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of Callon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total transaction of $51,252.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 196,005 shares of company stock worth $10,842,213. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

