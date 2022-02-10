Css LLC Il Raises Holdings in Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:FVT)

Css LLC Il boosted its stake in shares of Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:FVT) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 85,494 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,668 shares during the period. Css LLC Il’s holdings in Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III were worth $834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new stake in Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III in the 2nd quarter valued at about $198,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 58,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III in the 3rd quarter valued at about $731,000. Finally, Polygon Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III by 92.0% in the 2nd quarter. Polygon Management Ltd. now owns 98,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 47,228 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FVT opened at $9.77 on Thursday. Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III has a 52-week low of $9.65 and a 52-week high of $10.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.78.

Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

