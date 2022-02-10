Css LLC Il Raises Stock Holdings in ABG Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:ABGI)

Css LLC Il boosted its holdings in ABG Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:ABGI) by 79.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 71,377 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,619 shares during the period. Css LLC Il’s holdings in ABG Acquisition Corp. I were worth $695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in ABG Acquisition Corp. I in the third quarter valued at about $78,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in ABG Acquisition Corp. I by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 18,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 5,401 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in ABG Acquisition Corp. I during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $199,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in ABG Acquisition Corp. I during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $468,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in ABG Acquisition Corp. I by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 308,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,034,000 after buying an additional 25,236 shares during the last quarter. 76.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ABGI opened at $9.74 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.76. ABG Acquisition Corp. I has a 52 week low of $9.61 and a 52 week high of $10.69.

ABG Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

