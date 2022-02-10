Css LLC Il Trims Holdings in Live Oak Mobility Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LOKM)

Css LLC Il cut its holdings in Live Oak Mobility Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LOKM) by 28.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,946 shares during the quarter. Css LLC Il’s holdings in Live Oak Mobility Acquisition were worth $790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Live Oak Mobility Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $705,000. Institutional investors own 46.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Live Oak Mobility Acquisition stock opened at $9.73 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.75. Live Oak Mobility Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.56 and a 1 year high of $9.87.

Live Oak Mobility Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded 2021 and is based in Memphis, Tennessee.

