Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Stock Holdings Decreased by Mairs & Power Inc.

Mairs & Power Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 151,912 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 33,083 shares during the period. Mairs & Power Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of Cullen/Frost Bankers worth $18,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CFR. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,299 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,662 shares of the bank’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 83.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 251 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 956 shares of the bank’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,788 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CFR traded up $1.81 on Thursday, reaching $146.49. 5,315 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 461,261. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $97.97 and a 1-year high of $147.00. The firm has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $132.42 and a 200-day moving average of $124.67.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $349.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.93 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 31.19%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is currently 44.38%.

In related news, insider Patrick B. Frost sold 6,601 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.33, for a total transaction of $919,717.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CFR. Stephens upped their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $157.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.00.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services, as well as trust and investment management, mutual funds, investment banking, insurance, brokerage, leasing, asset-based lending, treasury management and item processing services.

