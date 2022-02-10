Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) Sets New 12-Month High at $144.59

Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $144.59 and last traded at $143.79, with a volume of 565 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $142.35.

CFR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Maxim Group upped their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $157.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com cut Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cullen/Frost Bankers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.00.

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $132.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.67.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.20. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 31.19%. The firm had revenue of $349.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is presently 44.38%.

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, insider Patrick B. Frost sold 6,601 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.33, for a total value of $919,717.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 83.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 251 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 82.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile (NYSE:CFR)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services, as well as trust and investment management, mutual funds, investment banking, insurance, brokerage, leasing, asset-based lending, treasury management and item processing services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.