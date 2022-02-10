CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CURO Group had a return on equity of 27.33% and a net margin of 11.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS.
CURO traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.26. 2,405 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 163,654. The firm has a market cap of $576.85 million, a PE ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 4.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.65. CURO Group has a 52-week low of $12.58 and a 52-week high of $20.10.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. CURO Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.26%.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CURO. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of CURO Group by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of CURO Group by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 103,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after acquiring an additional 15,098 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of CURO Group by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 55,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 5,149 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of CURO Group by 406.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 197,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,417,000 after acquiring an additional 158,268 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CURO Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $180,000. 38.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of CURO Group from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CURO Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of CURO Group in a report on Thursday, December 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company.
About CURO Group
CURO Group Holdings Corp. is a consumer finance company, which engages in the provision of services and lending products for under banked consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The United States segment operates the Speedy Cash, Rapid Cash, and Avio Credit brands.
