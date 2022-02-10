CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CURO Group had a return on equity of 27.33% and a net margin of 11.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS.

CURO traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.26. 2,405 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 163,654. The firm has a market cap of $576.85 million, a PE ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 4.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.65. CURO Group has a 52-week low of $12.58 and a 52-week high of $20.10.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. CURO Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.26%.

In other CURO Group news, Director Chadwick Heath Faulkner sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total transaction of $18,100,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 52.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CURO. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of CURO Group by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of CURO Group by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 103,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after acquiring an additional 15,098 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of CURO Group by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 55,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 5,149 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of CURO Group by 406.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 197,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,417,000 after acquiring an additional 158,268 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CURO Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $180,000. 38.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of CURO Group from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CURO Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of CURO Group in a report on Thursday, December 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company.

About CURO Group

CURO Group Holdings Corp. is a consumer finance company, which engages in the provision of services and lending products for under banked consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The United States segment operates the Speedy Cash, Rapid Cash, and Avio Credit brands.

