CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,269,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 26,165 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.67% of CVB Financial worth $46,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CVBF. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVB Financial during the second quarter worth about $25,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CVB Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in CVB Financial by 10.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in CVB Financial by 171.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 5,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in CVB Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $222,000. 69.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CVBF opened at $23.45 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.68. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 0.45. CVB Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $18.72 and a 52-week high of $25.00.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 45.41%. The company had revenue of $114.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 29th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 28th. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.86%.

In other CVB Financial news, CAO Francene Lapoint sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total value of $116,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised CVB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd.

CVB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of relationship-based banking products, services, and solutions for small to mid-sized companies, real estate investors, non-profit organizations, professionals, and other individuals through its subsidiary, Citizens Business Bank.

