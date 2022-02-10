CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.420-$-0.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $125 million-$133 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $128.36 million.CyberArk Software also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.980-$-0.640 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $230.00 to $190.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $210.00 to $186.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $173.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $220.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $183.00.

NASDAQ:CYBR opened at $143.43 on Thursday. CyberArk Software has a 52 week low of $113.34 and a 52 week high of $201.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $153.30 and a 200 day moving average of $162.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.45 and a beta of 1.36.

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

