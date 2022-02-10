Cytek BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB) CEO Wenbin Jiang Sells 20,000 Shares

Cytek BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB) CEO Wenbin Jiang sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total value of $288,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

CTKB opened at $14.62 on Thursday. Cytek BioSciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.99 and a fifty-two week high of $28.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.00 and a 200-day moving average of $20.57.

Cytek BioSciences (NASDAQ:CTKB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02. The firm had revenue of $34.38 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Cytek BioSciences, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cytek BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cytek BioSciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,071,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cytek BioSciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $148,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Cytek BioSciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $120,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Cytek BioSciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cytek BioSciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,484,000. 25.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cytek BioSciences

Cytek Biosciences Inc provides cell analysis solutions. The company developed high-resolution, high-content and high-sensitivity cell analysis technology called Full Spectrum Profiling. Cytek Biosciences Inc is based in FREMONT, Calif.

