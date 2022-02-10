Cytek BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB) CEO Wenbin Jiang Sells 20,000 Shares

Cytek BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB) CEO Wenbin Jiang sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total value of $288,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
CTKB opened at $14.62 on Thursday. Cytek BioSciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.99 and a fifty-two week high of $28.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.00 and a 200-day moving average of $20.57.
Cytek BioSciences (NASDAQ:CTKB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02. The firm had revenue of $34.38 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Cytek BioSciences, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cytek BioSciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,071,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cytek BioSciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $148,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Cytek BioSciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $120,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Cytek BioSciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cytek BioSciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,484,000. 25.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Cytek BioSciences
Cytek Biosciences Inc provides cell analysis solutions. The company developed high-resolution, high-content and high-sensitivity cell analysis technology called Full Spectrum Profiling. Cytek Biosciences Inc is based in FREMONT, Calif.
