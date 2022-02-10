DA Davidson Weighs in on Hasbro, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:HAS)

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hasbro in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 9th. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.64 for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Hasbro’s FY2022 earnings at $5.02 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.50 EPS.

HAS has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Hasbro from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $128.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.38.

Shares of HAS opened at $96.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.27 billion, a PE ratio of 29.52 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Hasbro has a 1-year low of $85.97 and a 1-year high of $105.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $98.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.91.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 24.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This is a boost from Hasbro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.44%.

In other news, EVP Tarrant L. Sibley sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $210,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tarrant L. Sibley sold 5,498 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.83, for a total transaction of $554,363.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,184 shares of company stock valued at $2,336,408. 8.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,406,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,532,000 after acquiring an additional 649,789 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,032,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,833,000 after acquiring an additional 130,669 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,537,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,404,000 after acquiring an additional 366,237 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,826,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,837,000 after acquiring an additional 72,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,028,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,282,000 after acquiring an additional 35,652 shares during the last quarter. 79.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

