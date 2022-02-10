Databroker Market Capitalization Achieves $5.92 Million (DTX)

Databroker (CURRENCY:DTX) traded down 7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 10th. One Databroker coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0701 or 0.00000156 BTC on exchanges. Databroker has a total market capitalization of $5.92 million and approximately $8,789.00 worth of Databroker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Databroker has traded down 22.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002227 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00004470 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001174 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002226 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.27 or 0.00040667 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.03 or 0.00104671 BTC.

Databroker Profile

DTX is a coin. Its launch date was January 22nd, 2018. Databroker’s total supply is 225,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 84,462,572 coins. Databroker’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO . The official message board for Databroker is medium.com/databrokerdao . The official website for Databroker is databrokerdao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DataBroker DAO is the first marketplace to sell & buy sensor data. As a decentralised marketplace for IoT sensor data using Blockchain technology, DataBroker DAO enables sensor owners to turn generated data into revenue streams. This will open up a wealth of opportunities for various industries. Data will be used and become more effective. “

Buying and Selling Databroker

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Databroker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Databroker should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Databroker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

