Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.45-$0.51 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.58. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.51-$1.53 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.40 billion.Datadog also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.450-$0.510 EPS.
A number of brokerages have commented on DDOG. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Datadog from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $225.00 to $190.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $225.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Datadog from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Datadog from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $212.00 to $195.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $174.74.
Datadog stock opened at $155.50 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $155.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.72. The company has a market capitalization of $48.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,110.63 and a beta of 1.17. Datadog has a twelve month low of $69.73 and a twelve month high of $199.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.
About Datadog
Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.
