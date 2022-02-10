Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $326.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.42 million. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 5.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 83.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS.

Datadog stock traded up $21.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $177.27. The company had a trading volume of 631,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,618,309. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $155.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.72. Datadog has a 12 month low of $69.73 and a 12 month high of $199.68. The company has a market capitalization of $55.31 billion, a PE ratio of -1,250.62 and a beta of 1.17.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Datadog from $188.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Datadog from $160.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Datadog from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $191.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Datadog from $164.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Datadog from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Datadog currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.74.

In other news, insider Madre Armelle De sold 5,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.04, for a total value of $725,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 36,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.88, for a total value of $5,596,307.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,306,745 shares of company stock worth $225,520,716 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

