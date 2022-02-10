Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.100-$0.120 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $334 million-$339 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $306.60 million.Datadog also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.450-$0.510 EPS.

NASDAQ DDOG opened at $155.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Datadog has a 1-year low of $69.73 and a 1-year high of $199.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $155.76 and a 200-day moving average of $151.72. The company has a market cap of $48.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,110.63 and a beta of 1.17.

Several brokerages have commented on DDOG. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $160.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $188.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Datadog from $225.00 to $190.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Datadog from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $191.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Datadog from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $174.74.

In other Datadog news, General Counsel Laszlo Kopits sold 1,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.55, for a total transaction of $225,644.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Madre Armelle De sold 1,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.62, for a total transaction of $182,126.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 1,306,745 shares of company stock worth $225,520,716. 20.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

