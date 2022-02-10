Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Shares Gap Up to $155.50

Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $155.50, but opened at $168.00. Datadog shares last traded at $175.10, with a volume of 180,382 shares traded.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Datadog from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $191.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Datadog from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Datadog from $160.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Datadog from $225.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Datadog from $188.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Datadog presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.74.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $155.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.72. The company has a market cap of $55.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,250.62 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 3.94.

In other Datadog news, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 455,928 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.55, for a total value of $87,333,008.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 15,000 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.31, for a total transaction of $2,644,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,306,745 shares of company stock valued at $225,520,716. 20.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Datadog in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Datadog by 88.9% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in Datadog during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Datadog by 467.6% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Datadog in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

About Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

