Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Stock Price Down 1.7% After Insider Selling

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)’s stock price traded down 1.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $148.58 and last traded at $149.17. 19,011 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 4,586,603 shares. The stock had previously closed at $151.73.

Specifically, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 36,368 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.88, for a total value of $5,596,307.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 455,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.55, for a total value of $87,333,008.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,306,745 shares of company stock valued at $225,520,716. 20.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DDOG. Barclays cut their price objective on Datadog from $225.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Datadog from $236.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Datadog from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Datadog from $188.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Datadog from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Datadog currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.74.

The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $155.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.72. The firm has a market cap of $48.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,110.63 and a beta of 1.17.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DDOG. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Datadog by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 32,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,368,000 after buying an additional 3,377 shares in the last quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Datadog by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. now owns 876,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,217,000 after purchasing an additional 119,816 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Datadog by 1,934.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 92,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,577,000 after purchasing an additional 87,493 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Datadog by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Datadog by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. 62.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

