Datamine (DAM) Reaches Market Capitalization of $232,133.18

Datamine (CURRENCY:DAM) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. Datamine has a total market cap of $232,133.18 and approximately $8,867.00 worth of Datamine was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Datamine coin can now be bought for about $0.0712 or 0.00000162 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Datamine has traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000480 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $143.31 or 0.00327006 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000123 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0986 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00006228 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000900 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $473.18 or 0.01079701 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Datamine Coin Profile

DAM is a coin. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2020. Datamine’s total supply is 16,876,779 coins and its circulating supply is 3,260,636 coins. The official message board for Datamine is medium.com/bulwark-cryptocurrency . The Reddit community for Datamine is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Datamine is bulwarkcrypto.com . Datamine’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Datamine Network is a new non-custodial and decentralized open-source economic system that uses smart contracts to create Adaptive Money. This deflationary DeFi protocol generates FLUX tokens every 15 seconds. “

Buying and Selling Datamine

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine directly using US dollars.

