Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) Position Trimmed by Cinctive Capital Management LP

Cinctive Capital Management LP trimmed its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,191 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 11,016 shares during the quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP’s holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment were worth $851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,016,283 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $203,661,000 after buying an additional 299,044 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,941,975 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $74,436,000 after purchasing an additional 282,457 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,519,420 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $61,688,000 after purchasing an additional 47,296 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 1,757.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,291,747 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $49,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 858,074 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,890,000 after purchasing an additional 94,045 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.69% of the company’s stock.

PLAY opened at $39.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 80.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a 1 year low of $29.83 and a 1 year high of $51.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.69.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $317.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.74 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 2.43%. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 191.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.01) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PLAY shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $53.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.64.

In other news, SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.33, for a total transaction of $279,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin M. Sheehan bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.92 per share, for a total transaction of $523,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.57% of the company’s stock.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

