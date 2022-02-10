DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) Announces Earnings Results

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The pipeline company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.65, MarketWatch Earnings reports. DCP Midstream had a return on equity of 3.65% and a net margin of 1.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS.
Shares of NYSE:DCP traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $30.89. 23,091 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 572,823. The firm has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.31 and a beta of 3.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88. DCP Midstream has a 52-week low of $19.57 and a 52-week high of $33.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.36.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. DCP Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 318.37%.
DCP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho raised DCP Midstream from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Truist Financial raised DCP Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays decreased their price target on DCP Midstream from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised DCP Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on DCP Midstream from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.25.
DCP Midstream Company Profile
DCP Midstream LP engages in the business of gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing and selling natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Logistics and Marketing and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment includes transporting, trading, marketing and storing natural gas and NGLs and fractionating NGLs.
