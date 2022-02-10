DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) Announces Earnings Results

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The pipeline company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.65, MarketWatch Earnings reports. DCP Midstream had a return on equity of 3.65% and a net margin of 1.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:DCP traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $30.89. 23,091 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 572,823. The firm has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.31 and a beta of 3.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88. DCP Midstream has a 52-week low of $19.57 and a 52-week high of $33.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.36.

Get DCP Midstream alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. DCP Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 318.37%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in DCP Midstream stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,847,587 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 70,316 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.89% of DCP Midstream worth $56,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 32.19% of the company’s stock.

DCP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho raised DCP Midstream from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Truist Financial raised DCP Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays decreased their price target on DCP Midstream from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised DCP Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on DCP Midstream from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.25.

DCP Midstream Company Profile

DCP Midstream LP engages in the business of gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing and selling natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Logistics and Marketing and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment includes transporting, trading, marketing and storing natural gas and NGLs and fractionating NGLs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DCP Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DCP Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.