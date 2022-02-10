Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) PT Raised to $455.00

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at DA Davidson from $400.00 to $455.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson’s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.60% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $395.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $354.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $430.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $421.06.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Deere & Company stock traded up $1.63 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $397.03. 6,079 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,884,857. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $298.54 and a 52-week high of $400.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $363.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $359.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.90 by $0.22. Deere & Company had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 37.66%. The business had revenue of $10.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 22.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Deere & Company news, insider John H. Stone sold 10,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.82, for a total value of $3,500,408.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 128.2% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 74.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.