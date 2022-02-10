Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:VFL) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:VFL) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of 0.045 per share on Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th.

Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by 3.9% over the last three years.

Get Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE VFL traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.21. 6,299 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,504. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.81. Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $12.71 and a 1 year high of $14.50.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund stock. UBS Group AG raised its position in Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:VFL) by 16.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,298 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,168 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 1.11% of Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund worth $710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 24.75% of the company’s stock.

Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Delaware Management Holdings, Inc The fund is managed by Delaware Management Business Trust. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal obligations, the income from which is exempt from federal income taxes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.