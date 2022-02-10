Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Director Sells $290,188.08 in Stock

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Director Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 6,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total transaction of $290,188.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Delek Us Holdings, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 4th, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 6,708 shares of Delek US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.29, for a total transaction of $290,389.32.

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 6,708 shares of Delek US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total transaction of $288,645.24.

On Monday, January 31st, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 6,708 shares of Delek US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.95, for a total transaction of $294,816.60.

On Friday, January 28th, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 6,708 shares of Delek US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.08, for a total transaction of $295,688.64.

On Wednesday, January 26th, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 6,708 shares of Delek US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.08, for a total transaction of $295,688.64.

On Monday, January 24th, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 6,708 shares of Delek US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total transaction of $287,639.04.

On Thursday, January 20th, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 6,708 shares of Delek US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $290,657.64.

On Tuesday, January 18th, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 6,862 shares of Delek US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.60, for a total transaction of $292,321.20.

On Friday, January 14th, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 6,862 shares of Delek US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.79, for a total transaction of $286,762.98.

On Wednesday, January 12th, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 7,009 shares of Delek US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.82, for a total transaction of $300,125.38.

Shares of NYSE:DK opened at $17.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 1.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.40 and its 200 day moving average is $17.18. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.48 and a 52 week high of $27.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Delek US by 81.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Delek US by 32.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,549 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Delek US by 135.3% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,450 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Delek US by 14.2% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 10,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Delek US in the third quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on DK shares. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Delek US from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Delek US from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Delek US from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Delek US from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

About Delek US

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

