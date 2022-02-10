Delta Apparel (NYSE:DLA) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Delta Apparel (NYSE:DLA) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.
DLA traded down $1.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $31.16. 18,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,161. Delta Apparel has a one year low of $23.99 and a one year high of $35.26.
About Delta Apparel
