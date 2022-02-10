DerivaDAO Price Reaches $2.65 on Major Exchanges (DDX)

DerivaDAO (CURRENCY:DDX) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 10th. One DerivaDAO coin can now be purchased for $2.65 or 0.00006105 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DerivaDAO has a market capitalization of $69.19 million and approximately $303,514.00 worth of DerivaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DerivaDAO has traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002304 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001946 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.75 or 0.00047775 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,086.80 or 0.07106920 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,722.03 or 1.00663681 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.68 or 0.00049906 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.02 or 0.00053004 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00006243 BTC.

About DerivaDAO

DerivaDAO’s total supply is 50,297,306 coins and its circulating supply is 26,094,664 coins. DerivaDAO’s official Twitter account is @DDX_Official . The Reddit community for DerivaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/derivadex

DerivaDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DerivaDAO directly using US dollars.

