Destiny Media Technologies (CVE:DSY) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.56

Destiny Media Technologies Inc. (CVE:DSY)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.56 and traded as high as C$1.74. Destiny Media Technologies shares last traded at C$1.74, with a volume of 2,700 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.56. The company has a market cap of C$17.66 million and a P/E ratio of 47.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 5.39 and a current ratio of 5.58.

Destiny Media Technologies (CVE:DSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 13th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$1.43 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Destiny Media Technologies Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Destiny Media Technologies Inc, through its subsidiary, Destiny Software Productions Inc, develops technologies that enable the distribution of digital media files in a streaming or digital download format over the internet. It offers Play MPE, a two-sided B2B marketplace that enables music labels and artists to create and distribute promotional content and musical assets, as well as music broadcasting professionals, music curators, and music reviewers to discover, download, broadcast, and review the music.

