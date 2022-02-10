Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG)

Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on DLG. Peel Hunt decreased their target price on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 330 ($4.46) to GBX 325 ($4.39) and set an “add” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Peel Hunt reduced their price target on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 330 ($4.46) to GBX 325 ($4.39) and set an “add” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 295 ($3.99) to GBX 307 ($4.15) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 344 ($4.65) price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Direct Line Insurance Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 335.43 ($4.54).

Get Direct Line Insurance Group alerts:

Shares of DLG stock opened at GBX 310.90 ($4.20) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 289.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 291.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.12, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Direct Line Insurance Group has a 12 month low of GBX 260.80 ($3.53) and a 12 month high of GBX 330.50 ($4.47).

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. The company offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Direct Line Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direct Line Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.