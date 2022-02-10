Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Burberry Group (LON:BRBY)

Burberry Group (LON:BRBY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on BRBY. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($27.05) price objective on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,050 ($27.72) price target on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 2,000 ($27.05) to GBX 2,040 ($27.59) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Burberry Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,176.88 ($29.44).

LON:BRBY opened at GBX 1,954 ($26.42) on Tuesday. Burberry Group has a one year low of GBX 1,689.50 ($22.85) and a one year high of GBX 2,267 ($30.66). The company has a market cap of £7.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,815.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,885.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.56, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

In other news, insider Carolyn McCall acquired 18 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,849 ($25.00) per share, with a total value of £332.82 ($450.06).

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers women, men, and children apparels, as well as accessories. The company also licenses third parties to manufacture and distribute products using the Burberry trademarks.

