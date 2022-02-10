Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Target Price to $300.00

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) had its price objective trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $340.00 to $300.00 in a report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $337.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Monday. Vertical Research raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $335.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Friday, November 5th. They set a buy rating and a $312.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $332.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $313.82.

APD opened at $259.36 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Air Products and Chemicals has a 12 month low of $251.11 and a 12 month high of $316.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $290.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $284.66. The stock has a market cap of $57.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.82.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.33% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals will post 10.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. This is a boost from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.29%.

In related news, Director Wayne Thomas Smith purchased 1,679 shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $297.76 per share, for a total transaction of $499,939.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Sean D. Major sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.96, for a total transaction of $1,733,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APD. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter worth $26,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 127.7% during the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.85% of the company’s stock.

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

