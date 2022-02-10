Deutsche Beteiligungs (ETR:DBAN) Given a €53.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Deutsche Beteiligungs (ETR:DBAN) has been assigned a €53.00 ($60.92) price objective by Warburg Research in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 42.47% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group set a €47.00 ($54.02) price objective on Deutsche Beteiligungs in a report on Thursday, October 21st.

DBAN opened at €37.20 ($42.76) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 5.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $699.55 million and a P/E ratio of 3.46. Deutsche Beteiligungs has a 52 week low of €31.86 ($36.62) and a 52 week high of €40.65 ($46.72). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €38.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is €37.98.

Deutsche Beteiligungs AG is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments the firm specializes in expansion capital, management buyout, middle market, growth capital, add-on acquisitions, bridge financing, management buy-ins for experienced executives, corporate spin-offs, succession arrangements and generational transition in a family-owned business, small and medium-sized companies and pre-IPO stage investments.

