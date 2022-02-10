Deutsche Telekom (ETR:DTE) Shares Up 1.5%

Deutsche Telekom AG (ETR:DTE)’s stock price shot up 1.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as €17.35 ($19.94) and last traded at €17.35 ($19.94). 11,509,497 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €17.09 ($19.64).

The company has a market cap of $86.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is €16.24 and its 200 day moving average is €16.95.

Deutsche Telekom Company Profile (ETR:DTE)

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

