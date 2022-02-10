DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DHI Group, Inc. offer specialized websites which focused on select professional communities. The Company’s operating segment consists of Tech & Clearance, Finance, Energy, Healthcare, Hospitality and Corporate & Other. Tech & Clearance segment consists of the Dice.com, ClearanceJobs.com and The IT Job Board services as well as related career fairs. Finance segment represents the eFinancialCareers service. Energy reporting segment provides the Rigzone service and related career fairs. Healthcare segment includes HEALTHeCAREERS, Health Callings and BioSpace. Hospitality segment includes Hcareers and the Corporate. Other reporting segment consists of Slashdot Media, WorkDigital and corporate-related costs. DHI Group, Inc., formerly known as Dice Holdings, Inc., is headquartered in New York. “

Separately, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on DHI Group in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

NYSE DHX traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.00. 276,555 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 231,149. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $297.25 million, a PE ratio of -10.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.92. DHI Group has a 52 week low of $2.61 and a 52 week high of $6.62.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. DHI Group had a positive return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 22.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that DHI Group will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in DHI Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in DHI Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in DHI Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in DHI Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of DHI Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

DHI Group, Inc engages in the provision data, insights and employment connections through services for technology professionals including technology, security clearance and financial services. It offers its services under the following brands: Dice, Dice Europe, ClearanceJobs, Targeted Job Fairs, eFinancialCareers, Rigzone, Hcareers, and BioSpace.

