DiDi Global (NYSE:DIDI) Shares Up 4.5%

DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE:DIDI)’s share price shot up 4.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as 3.75 and last traded at 3.71. 135,871 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 22,143,012 shares. The stock had previously closed at 3.55.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of 5.13 and a 200-day moving average price of 7.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

DiDi Global (NYSE:DIDI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 28th. The ride-hailing company reported -6.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.17 by -6.31.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Davis Selected Advisers raised its position in DiDi Global by 9.4% during the third quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 47,520,152 shares of the ride-hailing company’s stock valued at $354,037,000 after buying an additional 4,070,604 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in DiDi Global during the second quarter valued at $3,535,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DiDi Global during the second quarter valued at $2,831,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in DiDi Global during the third quarter valued at $717,000. Finally, Third Point LLC acquired a new position in DiDi Global during the second quarter valued at $184,947,000. 7.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DiDi Global Inc, a mobility technology platform, provides ride hailing and other services in the People's Republic of China, Brazil, Mexico, and internationally. It offers ride hailing, taxi hailing, chauffeur, hitch, and other forms of shared mobility services, as well as enterprise business ride solutions; auto solutions comprising leasing, refueling, and maintenance and repair services; electric vehicle leasing services; bike and e-bike sharing, intra-city freight, food delivery, and financial services.

