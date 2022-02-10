Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $174.46.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DLR. TD Securities increased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $187.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th.
In other news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total transaction of $58,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.31, for a total value of $8,415,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 52,350 shares of company stock worth $8,806,973. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.
DLR opened at $143.21 on Thursday. Digital Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $124.65 and a 52-week high of $178.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $161.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $40.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.29.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 195.78%.
About Digital Realty Trust
Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.
