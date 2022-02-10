Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $174.46.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DLR. TD Securities increased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $187.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

In other news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total transaction of $58,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.31, for a total value of $8,415,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 52,350 shares of company stock worth $8,806,973. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLR. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 73.3% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 97.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DLR opened at $143.21 on Thursday. Digital Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $124.65 and a 52-week high of $178.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $161.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $40.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.29.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 195.78%.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

