DigitalBridge Group Inc. Has $2.04 Million Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

DigitalBridge Group Inc. reduced its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 850 shares during the period. DigitalBridge Group Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter worth $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter worth $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Broadcom during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Clean Yield Group lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 97.3% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 73 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 117.1% during the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 76 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 79.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AVGO. Cowen boosted their price target on Broadcom from $500.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. The analyst said its margin and FCF profile remains unmatched and its $10B buyback signals commitment to capital returns though management and he wouldn’t exclude further M&A. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Broadcom from $564.00 to $659.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. The company reported a “solid” Q3 results, an even better outlook for Q4, and also delivered a “big” dividend increase and a “robust” buyback, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Broadcom should produce mid-single-digit sales growth through a cycle, with margin expansion and capital allocation driving earnings, free cash flows, and dividend growth per share at double-digit CAGR, Stein adds. UBS Group boosted their price target on Broadcom from $580.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Broadcom from $550.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Broadcom from $600.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $658.65.

In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $648.10, for a total value of $1,296,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $626.99 per share, for a total transaction of $99,691.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Broadcom stock traded down $1.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $610.05. 39,988 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,902,312. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $608.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $544.17. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $419.14 and a twelve month high of $677.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.87 billion, a PE ratio of 40.76, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.01.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.74 by $0.07. Broadcom had a return on equity of 46.31% and a net margin of 24.54%. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 29.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $4.10 per share. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.60. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 109.33%.

Broadcom announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

