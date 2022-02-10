DigitalBridge Group Inc. Sells 1,200 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

DigitalBridge Group Inc. cut its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,416 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. DigitalBridge Group Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.2% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 254,545 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $36,866,000 after acquiring an additional 2,945 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 14.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 187,853 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $27,207,000 after purchasing an additional 23,316 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 7,420.0% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 18.4% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,275 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 13,146.3% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,862 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 10,780 shares in the last quarter. 43.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

T-Mobile US stock traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $127.04. The stock had a trading volume of 91,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,773,039. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.51 and a 52-week high of $150.20. The firm has a market cap of $158.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $113.91 and a 200 day moving average of $123.01.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $20.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.12 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 6.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.40, for a total transaction of $14,448,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TMUS has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded T-Mobile US from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. UBS Group set a $170.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded T-Mobile US to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. Raymond James upgraded T-Mobile US from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $151.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $152.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.76.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

