DigitalBridge Group Inc. Trims Stake in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

DigitalBridge Group Inc. cut its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,750 shares during the quarter. Equinix comprises 6.0% of DigitalBridge Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. DigitalBridge Group Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Equinix worth $64,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQIX. Shelton Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 5,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its stake in Equinix by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 44,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors bought a new position in Equinix during the 3rd quarter worth $220,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Equinix by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,373,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,085,577,000 after acquiring an additional 149,404 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Equinix by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 24,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,704,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. 93.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EQIX stock traded down $13.61 during trading on Thursday, reaching $705.00. The stock had a trading volume of 3,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,771. Equinix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $586.73 and a 52 week high of $885.26. The firm has a market cap of $63.48 billion, a PE ratio of 151.29, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $773.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $800.39.

EQIX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $970.00 to $840.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Equinix in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $950.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their target price on Equinix from $888.00 to $829.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equinix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $765.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $863.06.

In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $798.27, for a total value of $59,870.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $799.99, for a total transaction of $799,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,361 shares of company stock worth $15,132,633. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

